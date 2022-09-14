CLEVELAND (WJW) – After another comfortably cool day, we are in store for a crisp night. Dipping back into the upper 50s late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Mostly clear and cool with another round of some patchy fog possible, especially in counties to our south.

Sunshine will break through during the late morning and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s. Another comfortable day with lower humidity and dry conditions.

Put the umbrella away because we are in a stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days today and lasting through the weekend.

Great weather once again for our Friday night football games.

Warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week.

