CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cool tonight, lows around 50 with increasing clouds so it should be mild and mostly cloudy but dry for the morning commute.

We’ll start the day off dry, for the kids at the bus stop and the morning commute. Temperatures will be mild as well, in the lower 50s. By the afternoon/evening commute, it’ll be warm, breezy and showery.

Thursday Futurecast:

Rainfall forecast for Thursday:

Thursday to Sunday several rounds of rain

Here is the 8-day forecast:

