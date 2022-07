CLEVELAND (WJW) — No problems for the early morning commute as some lower humidity creeps in. Another warm day is in store with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a small chance for a predawn shower Friday but most places will remain dry.

A hot and humid weekend with a better chance for showers and storms Sunday into Monday.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

