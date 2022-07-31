CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another nice day as we round out the weekend. A bit warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and a touch more humidity. Mostly sunny and quiet through the day with a mild night as we fall into the mid 60s.

Our next chance at showers and a few storms will move in Monday night. The day will be steamy with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered stronger storms will move in during the late evening with a few storms containing damaging winds.

Drying out Tuesday but staying hot and humid through most of the week.

The heat will be the big story! It has been spending much of the last few weeks in the south central US and the desert southwest. By late next week, the heat dome will nudge into the Ohio Valley giving us a couple of 90°F days. So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher on 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 12.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: