CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It was a beautiful day on Tuesday as highs snuggled up close to the 80-degree mark.

We should surpass that number fairly handily Wednesday as the mercury climbs quickly by early afternoon.

Highs are going to hang in the 80s for a number of days ahead!

A tiny threat of rain/thunder will be included in Wednesday’s forecast mainly in western areas on the edge of the warm front.

Heat and humidity will ramp up this weekend.