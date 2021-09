CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Comfortable humidity will continue through the holiday weekend!

Lots of sunshine and a stretch of 70s in the 8-day forecast.

We’re tracking a cold front Saturday night that will bring a couple of showers overnight and through Sunday morning.

Spotty showers are also possible on Labor Day.

Temperatures ranging from the 70s to ~80° throughout the holiday weekend and beyond will precipitate that pleasant feel to the atmosphere.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.