Stretch of 60s will end, but not today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A beautiful Tuesday is ahead, but we won’t see the sunshine that came through on Monday.

A string of warmer days will last through much of the week!

Small chance for a few showers late Wednesday. Definitely not a washout.

Chances go up Thursday afternoon as showers will assemble with the next weather system as it spirals up north of Chicago.

Temperatures will cool Friday with showers early in the day.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Click here for more from the FOX 8 Weather Team