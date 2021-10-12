Stray showers possible for Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Above-average temperatures will continue through the remainder of the workweek.

A weak cold front moved through Tuesday evening, bringing a couple of sprinkles but more in the way of cloud cover.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out near the lake early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the next best chance of rain commences Thursday and lingers through morning to midday Saturday.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning with a sun/cloud combination in the afternoon. Temperatures will top in the mid 70’s.

Thursday may be our last 80 degree day before our pattern shifts into a cooler mode, which brings us back to average for mid-October.

This pattern shift arrives this weekend accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms.