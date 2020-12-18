Stray flurries sticking around

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Stray flurries and snow showers will stick around through midday Friday. Less than 1″ is expected, but most areas will not see any accumulation.

There are no large-scale weather systems expected through the weekend. A minor system Saturday night into early-Sunday could provide a few light rain or snow showers as highs make it near 40F.

Who wants a white Christmas? There is the potential for some really cold air to show up around Christmas Eve. Highs Christmas Eve/Christmas Day will be in the 20s! Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking more likely!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

