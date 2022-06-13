CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temps climb to the mid-80s on Monday with sunny skies.

We’re monitoring the radar closely, tracking a long duration complex of thunderstorms (MCS) developing. Right now the timing brings it to our area after 5 p.m.

Two rounds of strong and even severe storms are a possibility late Monday overnight into Tuesday.

We are under a “Slight” risk for severe weather. Meaning a 2 on a scale of 5. Strong winds and heavy rain expected as it moves through fast. Stay updated with the latest as this event unfolds.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average the week. Potential heat wave in the works along with higher humidity. The hottest day of the week is Wednesday; Heat index climbs to around 100 degrees! It’ll be the first of the year if it happens. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: