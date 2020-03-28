1  of  3
Stormy Saturday with temps in mid-60s; western counties under flood watch

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect throughout the morning for our western counties. Those locales will receive 1-2″+ of rain by midday Saturday.

Our western counties are also under a slight risk of severe storms Saturday morning through Sunday morning with our main threats being damaging wind and hail.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-60s to 70s on Saturday. Rain/storms are around for the first half of the day. Early Sunday will include rain/thunder due to the cold front swinging by.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

