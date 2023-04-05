(WJW) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will be in effect through at least 8 p.m. Wednesday. It’s in effect for counties including Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Lake and Lorain.

Two rounds of rain/storms could ultimately blend together this afternoon. It will begin in the west around 1 p.m. but there will be breaks. Western communities should be cleared out by 9 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Ohio under an enhanced risk. That’s a level 3 out of 5.

The Biggest threat is high wind and hail potential. Isolated tornado risk possible.

Here is the forecast for Wednesday and the storm timeline:

Temps will be cooler Thursday and Friday with dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

