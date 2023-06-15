CLEVELAND (WJW) – The severe weather threat is coming to an end. General thunderstorms will stick around overnight but the severe risk has diminished.

Here is a look at some of the storm reports from across the area with tornado reports, tennis ball sized hail and damaging winds. The NWS will go out tomorrow to survey any tornado reports.

A general thunderstorms past midnight as the rain moves out of the region. Non-severe storms and showers will continue into the early morning. A few sprinkles to start off the day but drier weather is moving into the region.

Spotty showers Friday with a NW wind, cooler with highs near 70. Sunny Saturday.

The latest DROUGHT MONITOR is out. Some areas not in one anymore! Check it out…

Cleveland and surrounding counties now at a surplus with our areas south still reporting a deficit. Here’s the latest rain report as of June 14th.

Southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Since May 1 (through June 12) has featured the least number of “tropical” days since the late 1940s!

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.