Storms rolling in Thursday; temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms that regenerated Wednesday afternoon have stayed and will stay south of our viewing area, thankfully.

There are no big issues, weather-wise, shaping up through the overnight hours. Some humidity works its way back into northern Ohio after a fairly comfy afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 60s.

There will be a few shower/storms on Thursday afternoon. A few could become strong. Another smaller risk for storms will hang around for Friday evening.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

