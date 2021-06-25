Storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heat, humidity, and a stalled front to our west bring an unsettled pattern back to the area Friday, this weekend, and into next week.

Starting Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms for our western communities. In fact, that’s where the main risk will remain throughout the weekend.

Here’s our current thinking:

Friday: Showers scattered and light. Small chance of storms late PM/evening. Coverage 30%

Friday Night: Small chance of scattered storms for all of NE Ohio.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms mainly across western areas and along the shoreline. Drier south and east

Saturday Night: Looking drier.

Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms later in the day. We may make a run for 90 for the 1st time this year!

Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.

