Storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heat, humidity, and a stalled front to our west bring an unsettled pattern back to the area Friday, this weekend, and into next week.
Starting Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms for our western communities. In fact, that’s where the main risk will remain throughout the weekend.
Here’s our current thinking:
Friday: Showers scattered and light. Small chance of storms late PM/evening. Coverage 30%
Friday Night: Small chance of scattered storms for all of NE Ohio.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms mainly across western areas and along the shoreline. Drier south and east
Saturday Night: Looking drier.
Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms later in the day. We may make a run for 90 for the 1st time this year!
Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: