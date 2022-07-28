CLEVELAND (WJW) – Starting off warm with a few more breaks of sunshine. Storms are still possible in eastern areas by mid-morning. The window is around 2 hours between 9 am and 11 am. Highs are back in the mid-80s with higher humidity.

The rest of Thursday looks dry and humid. Front approaches in the evening. Coverage on showers/storms is under 30% between mid-evening and 3 am.

Future Radar for Wednesday and Thursday.

Comfortable with a few lows in the upper 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

A nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week then more consistent heat/humidity returns.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is a look at the current 8-day forecast.