CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hot and humid today as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Cluster of storms west through midday. Plenty of sunshine then storms mainly east late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures top 90 with heat indices expected to reach the mid 90’s. Stay cool!

On Tuesday morning: Additional showers and storms through late morning. Front passes in the afternoon (small chance for a storm) then the humidity will drop later in the day with temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Much drier evening.

Right now, parts of the state are just under a marginal risk for gusty thunderstorms Monday evening/night. A chance for small hail is possible, especially for counties to our west.

Humidity will be much lower from late Tuesday night through the end of the week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: