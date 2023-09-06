(WJW) – Today will be another hot one! We’ve got one more day with hot and humid conditions, and heat indices in the lower to mid-90s.

We’ve only had TWO days above 90° this summer and Tuesday was one of them as the official temperature in Cleveland came in at 91° degrees.

Today, spotty showers and storms, along with clouds, may keep the temperatures a little less hot across western communities in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Most of the area stays dry through early evening.

Rain coverage will be minimal late afternoon/evening.

Rain coverage on Thursday will be scattered; lots of dry weather. Not as warm but still humid.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows fall-like temperatures returning. Average temperatures drop to 77° by early next week so overall temps will only be slightly below average.

