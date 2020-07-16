Severe thunderstorm watch for part of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for part of Northeast Ohio through 9 tonight. The watch has been issued for the following: parts of Lake, Summit, Wayne and Holmes; in addition to Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Portage, Mahoning, Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton and Columbiana.

Stay tuned for the latest alerts.@fox8news #Thursday #SevereWX pic.twitter.com/J3AxgxQQY3 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) July 16, 2020

Sunshine will fuel the fire for our thunderstorm activity expected this afternoon. Storms will develop mainly through 7 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern portion of our viewing area in a SLIGHT RISK.

There is the chance of few severe storms with the main threat of damaging winds, although hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. That threat near the Pennsylvania border along the warm front.

Ready for another heat wave? The heat is back, and it will be hanging around for a prolonged period of time! Current indications: this stretch of near 90F or higher will last through next Wednesday. A sweltering weekend on tap with highs in the low and mid 90’s! Stay cool and remember our heat tips!

The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here's our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

