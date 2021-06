CLEVELAND (WJW)– Storms will develop this afternoon from the southwest. As the afternoon continues, these storms will gradually shift eastward. The biggest threats are high winds and locally heavy rain especially for our eastern areas. There may be a decent sunset for our western counties this evening.

A weak front/trough will pass Friday afternoon with a small chance for an afternoon spot shower. Most of us will be unscathed.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: