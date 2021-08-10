Storms could bring heavy rain, strong wind and hail while temps rise near 90

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Coshocton, Stark, and Tuscarawas counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm warning as storms are pushing through with strong winds and a chance of hail.

The biggest threats are locally heavy rainfall, winds up to 60 mph, and hail.

The severe threat will linger throughout the week with humidity remaining high.

Temperatures will be high too. We’re forecast to hit 90 Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions.