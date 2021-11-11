Storms and snow ahead? Here’s when to expect the turbulent weather change

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a warm and windy Veterans Day, but charges are on the way.

A strong cold front coming in from the west this evening will produce showers and isolated thundershowers, mainly until 11 p.m.

Friday is our transition day with temperatures around average with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late in the day with spotty showers after 8 p.m.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for a mix of snow and rain. Highs will be hanging in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing.

There is potential for accumulating snow through Tuesday morning of next week.

Roller coaster temperatures can be expected next week with another mild bout followed by another big chill.