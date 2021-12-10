Storms and high winds before lake effect snow

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A high wind warning remains in effect for Lake and Ashtabula counties from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. West winds at 30 mph to 4 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory remains in effect for all of Northeast Ohio from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. West winds at 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Widespread steady rain between 7-10pm (90% coverage). Temperatures rising into the lower 60s by sunrise.

Line of storms between 3am and 8am (90% coverage). Strongest across the southern areas.

Temperatures start out in the 60s with a drop into the 30s by sunset. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt

Lake effect snow is expected Saturday evening for a couple of hours. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the Snowbelt.

A quiet week ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: