CLEVELAND (WJW) – Muggy and breezy this afternoon. Scattered clouds with sun, highs near 90.

A cold front will bring another chance for showers and storms Wednesday night. Most of the day will remain dry but hot and humid. Closer to sunset, showers and a few isolated severe storms will move in from the west and push through the area. The main threats are hail and damaging winds 60+mph. The threat will diminish as the rain moves out to the east by 11PM Wednesday.

FUTURE RADAR THIS EVENING

Staying warm but quiet to round out the work week before another round of rain moves in LATE SUNDAY/MONDAY.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Heat stays consistent through next week.