Storm chances return for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heat, humidity, and a stalled front to our west bring an unsettled pattern back to the area Friday, this weekend and into next week.
Starting Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms for our western communities. In fact, that’s where the main risk will remain throughout the weekend. Here’s our current thinking:
Friday: chance of storms west.
Friday Night: chance of scattered storms for all of NE Ohio.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms with a drier pattern setting up by evening as the front travels northward.
Saturday Night: Looking dry.
Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms west again later in the day. We may make a run for 90f for the 1st time this year!
Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.
Pick day of the weekend Sunday.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: