Storm chances return for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heat, humidity, and a stalled front to our west bring an unsettled pattern back to the area Friday, this weekend and into next week.

Starting Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms for our western communities. In fact, that’s where the main risk will remain throughout the weekend. Here’s our current thinking:

Friday: chance of storms west.

Friday Night: chance of scattered storms for all of NE Ohio.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms with a drier pattern setting up by evening as the front travels northward.

Saturday Night: Looking dry.

Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms west again later in the day. We may make a run for 90f for the 1st time this year!

Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.

Pick day of the weekend Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: