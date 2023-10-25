*Editor’s note: This story is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather updates.

(WJW) — It’s mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine throughout the day. It won’t be as warm but still above average with highs near 70.

Northeast Ohio can expect a few light showers, sprinkles, are possible. Most of the area will remain quiet.

Temps are warm on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy!

There’s a chance of a few showers on Friday morning.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. Higher coverage Sunday and Monday followed by colder temps next week. Find your winter jacket!

Here comes our pattern flip system… Snowing in that state up north as the calendar flips! Check out the last frame of this graphic. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Long-range temperatures through the weekend.

Planning on Trick-or-Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

