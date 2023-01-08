CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures did fall below freezing so any damp spots could be slick Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

FOX 8 Winter Weather outlook

Clouds move back in on Sunday with temperatures a degree or so warmer, in the upper 30s. By Sunday evening, a system moves just to our south and our southern counties could see a few passing snow showers with minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Quiet through most of the week with the chance for a few showers moving in Thursday and changing over into a wintry mix before next weekend. This is a developing forecast so we will continue to keep you updated on the changes.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for your latest forecast updates.