CLEVELAND (WJW) – The front Monday morning comes through dry, but ushers in cooler, seasonable air for the beginning of the work week.

Highs in the mid 50’s through election day. We have another warm-up before our temperatures tumble.

Veteran’s Day is our next chance of rain; this system will bring a huge pattern flip to our area. No big surprise as the cold was part of the FOX 8 Winter outlook issued two weeks ago.

Temps COULD reach 70 Thursday with high 60s Friday followed by a HUGE DROP this weekend!

Scattered snow in the forecast Saturday night!

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation starts on Tuesday, November 8th and finishes on November 22nd.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The temperature changes over the last month (Cold start to October, warm last two weeks, and now colder weekend ahead) have been governed by changes in the tropical Pacific.

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them.

Here is the Official FOX 8 Winter Weather Outlook.