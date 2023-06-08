CLEVELAND (WJW) – Air Quality Alerts are in place tonight through Friday at midnight. At this time avoid any burning and outdoor time if you have any breathing sensitivities.

Hazy skies will linger with us until the weekend with our first chance at rain in 19 days!

Staying dry with some haze and clouds around tonight. Areas that see a bit more clearing will cool off into the 40s with areas near the lakeshore in the 50s.

Another cool day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A bit more sunshine but the hazy skies will still be around blocking out some of that sunshine. Tomorrow will be day 20 of dry conditions.

No rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for almost 3 weeks! The latest drought conditions just released, no surprise here, we are now in a MODERATE drought. We are not that concerned only because there is relief on the way with rain moving in on Sunday evening through next week.

Next chance of rain Sunday late into Monday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.