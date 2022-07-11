CLEVELAND (WJW) – The heat and humidity are back to start the week. tomorrow. Highs topping out around 90. Stay cool! Clouds increase for the second half of Monday.

There’s an air quality alert in effect for much of Northeast Ohio.

People in certain groups could have difficulty breathing.

We need rain, unfortunately not a lot of rain chances this week. Most areas will receive up to 0.25″ Monday night as a cold front moves through. Locally heavy rain and thunder are possible from midnight to 6AM Tuesday.

Another fast-moving front moves through Wednesday. Coverage on afternoon storms will be 40-50%.

Seasonable temps return for much of the week as the extreme heat stays out west.



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: