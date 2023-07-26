(WJW) Steamy to stormy! It’s a quiet and muggy start to your Wednesday. We’ll kick off the day with plenty of sunshine.

It’s all about the heat, highs temperatures will be around 90° today. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel more like the mid 90’s.

There is a chance of a localized shower or storm this afternoon, as a warm front lifts through, and then a more active night ahead.

Parts of our area are under an Enhanced and Slight Risk for late this evening into Thursday.

The timeframe, right now, looks like a line will move through our area from 8 p.m. -2 a.m. from west to east. Damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding are the major risks. An isolated tornado risk is also possible.

By 4 a.m. showers are still around, but wrapping up.

Heat indices over the next couple of days could come close to 100° at times. Stay cool and hydrated!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

