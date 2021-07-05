Steamy temps sticking around

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Our summer-like weather continues for our Tuesday. We’re actually turning it up a notch! Many places will hit the 90s again! We hit 90 degrees here in Cleveland on Monday which makes 3 times so far this season. Tuesday will likely be the fourth time.

Dew points will continue to be in the “muggy” category. There are plenty of opportunities for rain with the highest probability for showers and storms coming up Thursday.

PRECIP CHANCES THROUGH THE NEXT 5 DAYS

There’s a small chance of a pop shower late today to the south and again Tuesday. Overall coverage will be small over the next few days. As we start the week: we’re going to be even hotter than last week. The lower are likely 90s for Tuesday.

Hard to believe but many areas are either running well above normal rainfall or well below normal since mid-June. Blue/green areas are well above normal. Warmer colors below normal.

The weekend has the potential of being a bit on the wet side, but that’s not

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: