CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Warm temperatures will be with us for a couple more days before a pretty good gush of cooler air seeps into the Great Lakes late this week.

There’s a small chance for a late evening shower/rumble Tuesday evening.

A leftover shower will be around through early Wednesday followed by a dry afternoon.

The best chance for scattered rain/thunder is Thursday.

