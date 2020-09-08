Steamy forecast: Lingering showers and partly sunny with rising humidity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday will start out cloudy.
There is the possibility of some lingering showers in the morning.
The sun will come out in the afternoon.
Things will get warm and much more humid.
Highs will top out in the 80s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
