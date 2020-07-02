1  of  3
Steamy forecast: Highs reach toward 90s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity levels begin to climb into the weekend.

It will be warmer and rather stuffy on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to handily rise into the mid to upper 80s with elevated dew points.

More heat is in the forecast after the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

