Steamy and sticky with temperatures that will feel like mid-90s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting off in the lower to middle 70s.

The heat indices will make it feel like mid-90s later today.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect, which will make breathing difficult for sensitive groups.

It will feel even hotter tomorrow as the humidity continues to build into the area.

Some thunderstorms will pop-up between 2 and 7 p.m.

For those who get them, the storms will move slowly and bring a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Coverage is only about 20% of the area.

Here’s the 8-day forecast:

