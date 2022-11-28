CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, we’ll be dry and mostly cloudy but quiet. Temperatures are seasonably chilly, in the mid 30s.

A little bit more sunshine tomorrow with variably cloudy skies.

Temperatures respond accordingly with highs in the mid 50s but it’s also pretty gusty.

Temperatures in the 50s Tuesday. Wednesday starts out in the 50s early with a sharp drop into the 30s by afternoon.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.