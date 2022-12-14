CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy but quiet through most of the evening before our next system comes to town late, mainly overnight.

Temperatures are falling into the 30s tonight, bringing us a cold and damp night. Winds pick up as well with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times. Watch out for the holiday decorations.

Steady rain develops overnight into Thursday morning. It’ll start off as rain overnight and could mix in spots in our primary snowbelt communities into Thursday morning.

Rain will continue through late morning with plenty of dry periods Thursday afternoon. Spotty later in the day as temperatures cool off.

Spotty light snow Thursday night (minimal accumulation).

Breezy with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times during the day Thursday.

Cloudy conditions Friday with a few snowflakes flying through the air (little to no accumulation). Even colder tomorrow with temperatures only in the 30s through the day.

Cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely. Another winter system late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.