CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a flood advisory Monday morning. This is for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties.

Minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas after more than 1 inch of rain.

The heavy rain moves out today, but scattered showers will remain through mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be held to around 80 degrees thanks to the clouds and rain.

The two-day rainfall totals will help in chipping away at the rainfall deficit and abnormal dryness across northeast Ohio.

Good chance for storms late Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: