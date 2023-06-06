CLEVELAND (WJW) – The SPC has placed northern Ohio under an “Elevated Risk” for fires Tuesday and Wednesday. Low humidity, lightly breezy conditions and lack of rainfall with drying conditions lead to this.

Another mild night ahead with temps in the lower 50s. Tomorrow morning should be dry and comfortable.

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll see more haze with a mix of sunshine and temperatures are cooler and breezy, around 70.

It’s been over two weeks since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport!

No soakers in the forecast anytime soon! Next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) Saturday night into Sunday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.