CLEVELAND (WJW) – Staying cold tonight, but not as breezy as it was earlier today. Temperatures will hang out in the 20s most of the night but will feel like the teens with even a slight breeze.

A weak front will move in by early Saturday and produce a few snow showers before 10 a.m. A dusting at most in our primary snowbelt. Otherwise our weekend generally quiet. Your “pick” day of the weekend and the week ahead SUNDAY!

Not expecting a snow pack here anytime soon!

Beyond a few flurries Saturday, our next system arrives on Monday with steady rain, breezy conditions and mild temperatures. Quiet Wednesday with another system by the end of the week.

