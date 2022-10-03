CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some places saw frost this morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants.

In Cleveland, our average first frost date is Oct 14. In Akron/Canton, the first average frost date is Oct 8 and Oct 2 for Mansfield. Our first freeze is usually late in the month, Oct 28 for Cleveland.

Turning chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s this evening. Some spots will end up in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning with the chance for some frost, especially if you see enough clearing overnight. Mostly clear and dry.

Cooler than average tomorrow afternoon as we climb into the mid 60s. Mostly sunny with a light breeze from the north. Staying dry through most of the week.

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple mild days and some frosty nights! Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the next 8, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

Best chance for scat’d showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.