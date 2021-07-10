Start of weekend beautiful, but storms return to Northeast Ohio Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Welcome to the weekend. At least 50% of it looks pretty nice, followed by showers and storms for Sunday and beyond.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend. Temperatures will be pleasant, as will humidity levels.

Rain/storms will redevelop Sunday and beyond in the extended forecast.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal throughout the next five to seven days. Here’s a breakdown of the daily precipitation probability and the overall Buckeye State geography that could be affected.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story