CLEVELAND (WJW) — The warm-up is a moving at a snail’s pace this week and beyond. Our next best chance of rain will be during the latter half of the weekend into early next week.

In the meantime, there is a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Ashtabula, Ottawa and Sandusky.

A flood warning is also in effect through 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for Ashland and Richland Counties.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: