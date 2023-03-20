CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not a bad way to start off spring with quiet conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Clouds build in tonight, especially closer to the lake with a weak disturbance just to our north. This system won’t be any bother to our forecast as we remain quiet with just a few clouds.

Not as cold tonight with temperatures in the low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry.

Rain develops early Wednesday with a few scattered showers and another round late in the day. Rain becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday into Saturday.

Milder air is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: