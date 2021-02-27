Spring-like temps and rain expected Sunday, with cool weather returning into the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s another chance for showers Sunday morning, which will be spotty at best to the north and steadiest across the southern half of the viewing area, especially south and east of I-71. Another round is expected in the evening with a cold front.

In between the rounds of rain on Sunday, temperatures will reach 60 degrees. That will be the first time since mid-November since we have enjoyed an airmass like this one, and is much warmer than the 30-degree temps expected overnight.

A relatively quiet week is ahead with more sunshine and above-average temps. Enjoy.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: