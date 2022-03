CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday will have cloudy skies with a few passing light showers.

Temperatures will be mild, in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be dry. We are watching the east coast system Thursday as the western edge could clip eastern Ohio. More later today…

The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST