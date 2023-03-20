Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

(WJW) – First day of spring is today!

Temperatures rebound nicely after the weekend’s cold and snowy weather.

Afternoon high temps, very seasonable with plenty of sun. Enjoy!

Rain develops Wednesday. Showers will be scattered early with another round late in the day. Rain becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday.

Milder air is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. The normal high for the end of March is 52.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.