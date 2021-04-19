Spring in Cleveland: 60s today; snow tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Areas of fog this morning especially south. Temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A few light showers further north with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect some breaks of sunshine today as temperatures rise into the mid 60s!

Big change is on the way.

Here’s the timeline of what’s coming over the next 48 hours:

A few showers will move in this evening. Nothing heavy. Timing is after 7pm.

Colder air is preparing to dive into NE Ohio.

Wednesday could get interesting with snow mixing in.

Some lake-effect showers/mix may continue into Thursday.

Accumulating snow is possible during that timeframe of Tuesday night through Thursday.

A few inches of slushy wet snow is not out of the question.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: