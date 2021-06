CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some like it hot, but some know there’s plenty of summer ahead for that.

We’re in the last week of June and it is feeling like spring.

Temps are in the 50s as people wake up this morning.

Humidity will stay low for the next several days.

Wednesday will gradually warm into the 70s.

80s are on the way tomorrow but with low humidity, it will still feel pleasant.

Changes are on the way for the weekend.

Here’s your 8 day forecast: